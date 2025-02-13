Father James Remmerswaal, 86, Onamia

September 1, 1938 - February 7, 2025

The Crosier Fathers and Brothers mourn the loss of our confrere.

Fr. James “Jim” Hendrikus Engelbertus Remmerswaal was born Sept. 1, 1938, in Dordrecht, Holland, to Engelbertus Remmerswaal and Cornelia Tillemans. He was one of three children.

Fr. Jim died peacefully at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia, Minn., on Feb. 7, 2025. He was 86.

He attended St. Joseph grade school in Heerlen, the Netherlands, before attending Crosier Seminary in Uden, the Netherlands, from 1950–1958. He entered the Crosier novitiate in 1958 and completed his philosophy studies at the Crosier House of Studies in Zoeterwoede, the Netherlands, and his theological studies at the Crosier House of Studies in Diest, Belgium.

He made his first profession of vows on Aug. 28, 1959, and after his solemn profession on Aug. 28, 1962, he moved to the United States to continue his studies in theology at the Crosier House of Studies in Fort Wayne, Ind., and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at St. Francis College in Fort Wayne.

He was ordained to the priesthood on June 19, 1965, in his home parish in Heerlen, and worked for a number of months in a large parish there. In 1966, he returned to Indiana to serve on the faculty of the Crosiers’ Our Lady of the Lake Seminary in Syracuse. He taught there for six years.

After becoming a U.S. citizen in August 1971, Fr. Jim was called to further missionary service. He served in Papua, Indonesia, from 1972–1981. He returned once again to the United States and ministered at several parishes in Michigan (St. Monica in Kalamazoo, St. John and St. Theresa in Benton Harbor, Immaculate Conception in Three Rivers, Holy Angels in Sturgis and St. Joseph in Kalamazoo). In 1985, the Order called him to serve in the headquarters in Rome; he was the assistant to the master general and secretary from 1985–1997. In 1998, he returned to the United States permanently and spent the next two decades in parish ministry in Minnesota as well as six years as prior of the Crosier Community of Onamia.

Fr. Jim was a member of the Crosier Community of Onamia from the time of his election as prior until his death. He served as pastor of St. Mary parish in Milaca, Minn., and St. Louis Bertrand parish in Foreston, Minn., until his retirement in 2019.

In addition to his many years of pastoral ministry, Fr. Jim provided invaluable assistance translating some of the Order’s historical materials from Dutch to English to make them available to a wider audience.

He had an immense passion for history and did well in learning languages. Fr. Jim spent time working on three continents while living in five countries. He appreciated the opportunity to travel and to work in various roles and in interesting places and cultures. Most importantly, he had a great love of God, our Crosier Order and all of the people he worked with over the years. When asked before his 60th jubilee to sum up his amazing life in five words or less, without the slightest hesitation he said, “To God be the glory.”

Fr. Jim is survived by his brother, Martin Remmerswaal, and sister-in-law, Clara Remmerswaal-van Poll; his sister, Nelly Loop-Remmerswaal; his niece, Yolande Schonewille-Remmerswaal and her husband, Eric Schonewille; his nephews René Remmerswaal and his wife, Kath Remmerswaal-Mc Ivor, and Carlo Loop; and his Crosier confreres in Phoenix and Onamia and around the world. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Fr. Jim will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18, at the Crosier Priory in Onamia with a 10 a.m. vigil and visitation. A luncheon will follow. A private inurnment is planned for the priory cemetery columbarium.

Memorials are preferred to the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, Box 500, Onamia, MN 56359-0500.