Investigators Rule Out Vehicle of Interest in Fatal Hit and Run
MILLE LACS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says investigators have ruled out a vehicle of interest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Mille Lacs County back in November.
The deadly crash happened on November 13th while Dr. Cathy Donovan was walking her dogs along Highway 169 just south of Grand Casino Mille Lacs.
The Patrol says they are still investigating leads, but need the public's help to bring forward any new information that could help.
There is a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction.
If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026 or email at jason.brown@state.mn.us.
