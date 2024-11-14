Fatal Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Wednesday morning at about 7:40 a.m. in Big Lake.
Twenty-five-year-old Blake Seraaj of Elk River was going west on Highway 10. Meanwhile, 40-year-old Danielle Hayes of Big Lake tried to cross Highway 10 at the intersection of 172nd Street Northwest.
Hayes died in the crash. Seraaj was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
