Fatal Crash Involving Passenger Vehicle, Semi On Interstate 94
FERGUS FALLS (WJON News) -- There was a deadly crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Interstate 94 in Otter Tail County near Fergus Falls on Monday night at about 8:00 p.m.
Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided.
A thirty-two-year-old woman from Saint Francis died in the crash. Her name has not been released.
The semi driver, 26-year-old Yasin Ali of St. Cloud, was not hurt.
