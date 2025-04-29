Fatal Crash Involving Passenger Vehicle, Semi On Interstate 94

WJON

FERGUS FALLS (WJON News) -- There was a deadly crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Interstate 94 in Otter Tail County near Fergus Falls on Monday night at about 8:00 p.m.

Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided.

A thirty-two-year-old woman from Saint Francis died in the crash.  Her name has not been released.

The semi driver, 26-year-old Yasin Ali of St. Cloud, was not hurt.

