Fatal Crash Friday in Holdingford
HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) - A Friday crash north of Holdingford took the life of a teenage passenger.
Friday morning at 10:31, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to 248th Avenue near County Road 17, about seven miles west of Holdingford, on reports of two people trapped inside a crashed car.
Officials found a Chevrolet Impala on its side resting against a tree.
The Freeport Fire and Rescue Department used extraction equipment to free the driver and a passenger.
Officials say the driver, 15-year-old Mason Geise of Freeport was driving south on 248th Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected trying to regain control, went into the ditch, and rolled onto a tree. His passenger, 16-year-old Ethan Gerads of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene. Geise was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither was wearing a seatbelt.
The Minnesota State Patrol is reconstructing the crash; the cause remains under investigation.
