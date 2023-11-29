Fatal Crash Closes Northbound Highway 169 Near Elk River

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A deadly crash has closed the northbound lanes of Highway 169 near Elk River.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Northbound Highway 169 at Sherburne County Road 74 between 237th Avenue Northwest and 239th Avenue Northwest, about one mile north of Elk River, is closed. They are asking motorists to use alternate routes until about 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they are investigating the fatal crash, however, they have not provided any other details at this time.

We do know that the roads were slippery Wednesday morning due to frost on the roadways.

