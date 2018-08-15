UPDATE: Authorities Release Name of Man Killed in I-94 Crash

ROGERS -- A Monticello man is dead and a woman from Otsego has life-threatening injuries after a serious crash involving a semi on I-94 near Rogers Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 53-year-old John Houdyshell of St. Louis Park was westbound on I-94 at around 6:30 a.m. when he crossed through the median and into oncoming traffic.

Five other vehicles were involved in the crash that shut down eastbound I-94 for several hours.

The patrol says the driver of a Chevy pickup, 40-year-old Kevin Parker of Monticello was killed in the crash. A passenger in another car, 38-year-old Robyn Grebinoski of Otsego was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of that car, 40-year-old Darrin Grebinoski and the semi driver Houdyshell suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Five other people involved were not hurt in the crash.