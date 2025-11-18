NORTH BRANCH (WJON News) -- A woman was killed in a fiery head-on crash with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 95 in Isanti County.

A woman was driving a Jeep Patriot traveling west on the highway when the vehicle veered into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Mack Semi Truck. The Jeep was immediately fully engulfed in fire upon impact. Both vehicles came to a rest on the northbound side of Highway 95.

The names of the two drivers involved in the crash have not been released.