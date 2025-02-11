FastLane94 Trailblazer Challenge to Showcase Entrepreneurs

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Entrepreneurs can apply now for the annual FastLane94 Trailblazer Challenge.

If you are interested in competing, you must submit a one-page description of your idea and a short video explaining your business concept. Applications are due by March 6th.

The top prize is $5,000 in cash to help you advance your business idea. The top finalist will also earn an automatic semifinalist spot in the MN Cup 2025, Minnesota's largest startup competition.

An event to highlight this year's top entrepreneurs will be on April 3rd from 2:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Bad Habit Brewing Company in St. Joseph.

The three-part event will feature a start-up panelist discussion, resource networking, and a pitch competition where the five finalists will pitch their ideas to a panel of expert judges.

The event is sponsored and hosted by the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation in partnership with ILT Studios and Launch Minnesota.

