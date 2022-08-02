Farmers’ Almanac Releases 2022-2023 Winter Outlook

UNDATED -- Enjoy the summer heat while it lasts because the Farmers' Almanac is out with its 2022-2023 Winter Outlook and it's predicting a cold winter.

Managing Editor Sandi Duncan says not only will there be frigid temperatures, but we should expect a lot of snow here in the upper midwest...

We're saying you're going to shake, shiver, and shovel! And, shake might mean you wanna shake your head when you find out what we're predicting. We are saying it's going to be very cold. In your area, we're calling it the Hibernation Zone. (The outlook) is calling for some unreasonably cold conditions and very full of snow.

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting some snow as early as late November and a white Christmas for many parts of the upper midwest.

The cold starts to settle in by mid-January and could even stick around into early March.

Duncan says they're releasing their prediction a bit earlier this year to help people prepare for what's expected to be a cold winter ahead.

Last year, the Farmers' Almanac predicted a "Frosty, Flip, Flop Winter".

You can get a copy of the book starting on August 15th, or you can visit their website for a preview.

