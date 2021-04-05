Fans, Students, Alumni Send Off Men’s Hockey Team to Frozen Four

ST. CLOUD -- A crowd of red and black stood outside the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Monday morning to show their support for the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team.

SCSU is in the Frozen Four tournament for just the second time in school history.

SCSU President Robbyn Wacker says the campus will be full of school spirit this week.

Here on campus we are going to have student watch parties, we will have a campus Red Out on Thursday, and the entire campus will be ready to cheer you on.

Head Coach Brett Larson says they are grateful for all the support throughout the season, but they know their work isn't done yet.

This staff is extremely proud of this team. We are thankful from the support from the university and even though we are proud of them right now, not one guy is satisfied with were we are at. We're going out there on a mission to get it done for you guys.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the team brings value not only to the university, but to the community, which is why he proclaims.

Thursday is your day. Thursday is Husky Hockey Day in the city of St. Cloud.

The Huskies semi-final game is on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. in Pittsburgh against Minnesota State-Mankato.

If they win the national championship game will be on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

You can hear that game on our sister station 96.7 The River.