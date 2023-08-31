Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for September, this Fall

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It's been a hot dry summer in Minnesota, will that weather pattern continue in the fall?

The Climate Prediction Center on Thursday released its weather outlook for the month of September and for the fall months through November.

First, for the short-term forecast, you probably already know we're going to be starting the month of September well above normal for temperatures. Labor Day weekend is going to be very hot and very dry.

St. Cloud has had 20 days in the 90s so far this year. We've average just over 11 each year. We likely will be adding to that total over the weekend.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

We could potentially have four days in a row in the 90s to start the month. The normal high in St. Cloud at the beginning of September is 77 degrees. By the end of the month, the normal high is 64 degrees.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting that we will be above average for temperatures for the month as a whole. The Weather Channel is expecting high temps to be at or above normal at least through the middle of the month.

So if you are not ready to give up on summer just yet, it is looking like we'll be keeping those summer-like temperatures for at least another month.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

They are also expecting us to stay in a dry weather pattern with below-normal precipitation in September. St. Cloud averages just over three inches of rain in the month of September, we'd be lucky to get even that much. The Weather Channel is calling for just one or two days with rain in the forecast through the first half of the month.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

Now for the outlook for the autumn months of September, October, and November as a whole.

The Climate Prediction Center says we have equal chances of being either warmer or cooler than normal. So, it's likely to be a pretty typical fall as far as temperatures go.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

The average high in St. Cloud by the middle of October is 55 degrees, and by the time we get to the end of November the average high is 30 degrees.

Get our free mobile app

As for fall precipitation, they are expecting the arrowhead region of the state to be below normal for rain, with the rest of Minnesota about average.

St. Cloud's total precipitation for the entire year is now at 17.84 inches. That's 2.65 inches below normal. Most of that precipitation you might recall came in the first three months of the year in the form of a lot of snow, and some early spring rain. We've had very little precipitation since late April.

READ RELATED ARTICLES