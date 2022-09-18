Fall Temperatures Arrive Just in Time for Start of Autumn

UNDATED -- We officially start fall on Thursday in the northern hemisphere, and Mother Nature is on the same page with much cooler temperatures.

This time of the year, average highs for St. Cloud are about 70 degrees, so we'll remain above normal through Tuesday. Then we slip to below normal temperatures starting on Wednesday.

Our above-normal late summer warmth continues through Tuesday before we fall into cooler temperatures later this week.