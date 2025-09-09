Common fall sports injuries include knee, ankle and head injuries. To examine these I was joined by Physicians Assistant Terrence Keller from Rejuv Medical. He says the information we know now about concussions and head injuries is so much more than 10-15 years ago.

Head Injuries

Keller says any trauma to the head can cause an injury to the brain. He says usually imaging doesn't reveal much so discussion with the patient helps determine the severity of the head injury. Keller says changes in pupil dilation is something they check but that isn't always an indication of whether a concussion has occurred. Symptoms of a concussion include sluggishness, confusion, dizziness, change in appetite, headache, fatigue, nausea, or in severe cases, loss of consciousness.

Can People Get a 2nd Concussion?

If someone has had a concussion, they are more vulnerable to get another one. That according to Keller. He says there is no evidence that indicates a certain location of the head is more susceptible to head injuries than others. Keller says it is still a good recommendation that if there is any doubt on whether a athlete should return to play, sit them out.

Knee and Ankle Injuries

Other common fall sports injuries include knee and ankle injuries. Keller says there is a big difference between sprains and fractures. He says a fracture and a break is the small thing. Ligament tears are common problems in the knee and ankle. He says these injuries can require surgery but not always. Keller says return to play from ligament strains often hinges on stability and the pain associated with the injury. He indicates it is important to not cause further damage to the ligament.

Return to Play

Keller says return to play is often based on a recommendation of a professional. He says recovery can vary depending on the injury, the age of the person, health condition they are in and ability to recover.

