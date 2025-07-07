St. Cloud Man Seriously Hurt in Stearns County Motorcycle Crash

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when he crashed his motorcycle on Friday evening.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call at around 7:20 p.m. regarding an accident with injuries.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of County Road 7 and 155th Street about two miles north of Fairhaven.

The investigation determined 48-year-old Aaron Schlief was riding north on County Road 7 when he entered the ditch and crashed in a corn field.

Schlief suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

