Extra Enforcement to Target Speeding Drivers

UNDATED -- An extra traffic enforcement campaign has been announced to try to get Minnesota drivers to slow down on the road.

Preliminary reports show 120 motorists died in speed-related crashes last year, the most since 2008.

Overall, the 397 traffic fatalities in 2020 are the most in five years.

The Minnesota State Patrol issued more than 1,000 speeding tickets for speeds of 100 miles an hour or more in 2020, which compares with 533 tickets for those speeds in 2019.

