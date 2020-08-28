Ex-Officer Charged in Floyd Deaths Wants Change of Venue
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- One of the four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the May 25 death of George Floyd is seeking a change of venue.
An attorney for J. Kueng filed documents Thursday saying potentially prejudicial information released by prosecutors has stripped his client's right to a fair trial.
Attorney Tom Plunkett suggested Stearns County as a potential location. Plunkett is also asking that the case against Kueng be dismissed.
The next hearing is Sept. 11. Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died after another officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn't breathe.
