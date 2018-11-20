Everett O. Christen, 90, Mahtomedi

May 3, 1928 - November 20, 2018

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Everett O. Christen, age 90, who passed away early Tuesday morning at St. Andrew’s Village in Mahtomedi, MN. Rev. Timothy Routh will officiate and burial will be at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

Everett was born May 3, 1928 in Albany, MN to Bernard “Ben” & Bertha (Boesel) Christen. He was a 1948 graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture. Everett married Romona “Mona” Pick on Oct. 17, 1952, and they lived in St. Cloud after their marriage. Everett worked at Electrolux for more than 43 years, retiring as a supervisor. He was a longtime member of Salem Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, reading, walking, playing cribbage and gardening. He had a passion for old time music, including polka and waltzes, in addition to gospel, and he was an excellent dancer. Everett was a skilled carpenter who built his own six-bedroom home and had a hand in the construction of numerous houses and buildings throughout St. Cloud. Recently, Everett moved to St. Andrew’s Village Arbor Memory Care.

Survivors include his children, Ken (Cindy) of St. Cloud, Mary (Chuck) Czech of Urbandale, IA, Dianna (Swede) Falde of Mahtomedi, Linda (Calvin) Saehr-Miller of St. Cloud, Doug (Natalie) of St. Cloud, Roxanne (Russell) Plummer of Little Falls, Kathy (Ken) Murphy of Alexandria, and Kim (Doug) Fleck of Lee’s Summit, MO; 23 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Everett was preceded in death by his parents Ben & Bertha; wife Romona (September 30, 2015); grandson Beck Christen; brothers Sylvester, Mylo and Norbert; and sisters Florence Pirkl, Evelyn Christen, and Myrtle Neuwirth.

The family would like to express deep gratitude to St. Andrew’s Community and HealthPartners Hospice for their loving care of Everett. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made in Everett’s name to St. Andrew’s Village Arbor Memory Care (240 E. Ave. Mahtomedi, MN 55115).