Even Deadlier Drug Mixture Found in Central Minnesota

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force in central Minnesota has recently encountered xylazine in the area.

According to the DEA, xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat in our country, fentanyl, even deadlier.

The DEA has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in 48 of 50 states. The DEA Laboratory System is reporting that in 2022 about 23 percent of fentanyl powder and seven percent of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine.

The mixture places users at a higher risk of suffering fatal drug poisoning. Because xylanzine is not an opioid, naloxone does not reverse its effects.

Get our free mobile app

People who inject drug mixtures containing xylazine also can develop severe wounds, including necrosis - the rotting of human tissue - that may lead to amputation.

READ RELATED ARTICLES