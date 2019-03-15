Evelyn (Skaggs Pelarske) Classen, 95, St. Cloud

December 3, 1923 - March 14, 2019

Funeral Services will be at 11 AM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Good Shepherd Community Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Evelyn (Skaggs Pelarske) Classen, age 95 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids. Rev. Dr. Yolanda Denson-Byers will officiate and burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud. Family and friends may call from 9AM - 11AM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the chapel in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Evelyn was born on December 3, 1923 in St. Cloud to Lloyd and Evalyne (Sackett) Held. She married Melvin Skaggs and he preceded her in death in 1950 then married Aloys Pelarske and he preceded her in death in 1973 then married Martin Classen who preceded her in death in 1980. Evelyn lived most of her life in St. Cloud where she worked a sales clerk in the Home department at JC Penney’s for over 20 years and then worked as a cashier at the Hostess Wonder Bread thrift store in Waite Park until retiring. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, dancing, playing cards (500 and Skit) and flower gardens and bingo in her later years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and grandmother who will be missed by all.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Melvin (Carole) Skaggs of St. Cloud, Marvin (Sandy) Skaggs of St. Cloud, Connie Brannan (Dave Maurer) of St. Cloud, Wanda (Richard) Beckers of Zimmerman, Denise (Randy) Hommerding of St. Augusta and Janet Lindahl of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren; brother Richard (Karen) Held of St. Cloud and sister, Carolyn Ingle of Foreston.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Melvin Skaggs, Aloys Pelarske, Martin Classen; granddaughter, Bobbi Jean Skaggs; siblings, Lyness Held, Lloyd Held, Jr.. and Bernice Lintgen-Kelash.