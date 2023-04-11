Evelyn Scapanski, 97, Foley

March 28, 1926 - April 8, 2023

Evelyn Scapanski, age 97 of Foley, passed away April 8, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 14, 2023 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager and Rev. Thomas Olson will Con-celebrate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Evelyn Frances Scapanski was born March 28, 1926 in Gilmanton Township, Benton County, Minnesota to Raymond and Frances (Metkowski) Lewandowski. After graduating from Foley High School, she worked at the Benton County Courthouse. On may 6, 1947, she married Jerome Scapanski at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She and Jerome lived and farmed in Mayhew Lake Township their entire life. In addition to helping Jerome on the farm she worked at the St. Mary's Institute and Fingerhut Mfg. in St. Cloud. Her passions were baking, gardening, and helping out at church. Her pies and doughnuts were famous as well as the Polish dishes she made for her family. She was a member of the Rosary Society at SS. Peter & Paul, and was a member of the Foley Lioness. Evelyn and Jerome enjoyed traveling and for 17 years wintered in Mesa, AZ.

She is survived by her son and daughters: Mary (Thomas) Wainright, Sartell; Joseph (Denise), Sauk Rapids; Anne (William) Becker, Montgomery; Carmel (John) Fox, Foley and Virginia (Jack) Kornovich of Zimmerman, fourteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren as well as sisters-in-law, Rita Scapanski, Mayhew Lake and Kathy Lewandowski of Waite Park.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jerome and children; Theresa, Charles and Elizabeth; grandson, John Maximillian 'Max' Fox; great granddaughter, Wren Phoenix Schumann; brothers, Norbert, Arthur, Boniface Lewandowski and a sister, Lillian Jilk.