July 10, 1930 - June 21, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 27, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Chapel in St. Cloud for Evelyn M. Neis, age 94, who passed away Saturday, June 21, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Evelyn was born July 10, 1930 in Opole to Isidor and Katherine (Schneider) Kuklok. She married Wendelin Neis on July 21, 1952 in Opole. Evelyn was a homemaker and also worked at the Teachers College (SCSU) mailroom and Volksmuth Printers. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and was on the parish council and taught religion at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Evelyn loved to read, enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking and played the accordion in a band. Her daily life was guided by faith and she always shared a kind word with everyone she met.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Ellen (Tom) Cleveland of Waite Park, Robert (Jane) of Foley, Janet (Joe) Ackerman of Sauk Rapids, Thomas (Kelly) of Rapid City, SD and Rose (Tom) Siekkinen of St. Cloud; daughter-in-law, Cindy Neis of Sauk Rapids; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wendelin; sons, Donald, Gerald; daughter, Linda Neis; brothers, Edward, Bernard, Thomas, Phillip, Roman, John Ray, Ambrose, Sylvester “Nickie” Kuklok; sisters, Pauline Kuklok, Marie Peternell and infant sister, Anna Marie.

A special thank you to her bonus son, Dr. John Sebas for all the loving care beyond the call of duty and to Del , Joanne and Pat her best friends at Benedict Village.