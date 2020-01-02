Evelyn Bragelman, 91, St. Cloud

July 8, 1928 - December 27, 2019

Evelyn Bragelman, 91 of St. Cloud passed away on December 27, 2019 at St. Benedicts Care Center from complications of dementia. A private family memorial service was held on December 30, 2019 and she was laid to rest at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota.

Evelyn was born July 8, 1928 to Carl and Clara Budde in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. They lived on the family farm on McCormick lake before moving to St. Cloud. Evelyn married Peter Bragelman on December 30, 1947. They lived in St. Cloud their entire lives.

Evelyn was employed in many occupations throughout her life. She worked at Herberger’s Department Store in St. Cloud for many years. She was a dental assistant for Dr. Schaefer in downtown St. Cloud and was employed in the food service are of Technical High School.

Evelyn and her husband Peter enjoyed traveling across the country and to Germany. After their work life they operated a craft business and each made many beautiful things including; jewelry, greeting cards and other things. They spent many weekends participating in craft shows throughout Minnesota.

She also enjoyed the time she spent with family at their lake home on Mille Lacs lake for many years.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Cindy) Bragelman; grandchildren, Jody Eddy, Kacey (Matthew) Dougherty, Hannah Bragelman; great grandchildren, Kelly, Kamille and Kayla Dougherty and her brother, Roy Budde.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter, daughter, Mary Eddy and her sister, Irene (Budde) Wiener.

The family wishes to thank the employees of St. Benedict’s Center and St. Croix Hospice care for their loving care and attention.