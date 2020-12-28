Eunice Werner, 91, St. Cloud

July 10, 1929 - December 22, 2020

\

Grave side memorial services will be held at a later date for Eunice Werner age 91 of St. Cloud who died Wednesday at St. Benedict’s Therapy Suites in Sartell. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Eunice was born July 10, 1929 in St. Cloud to Phillip & Dorothy (Rassier) Karls. She attended and graduated with a RN degree from St. Cloud School of Nursing. She worked as a RN at the St. Cloud Hospital in her early years. She married Richard Werner on December 29, 1953 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. The couple moved to Paynesville and raised their family. They moved back to Sartell in 1982 and to St. Cloud in 1986. Eunice was very organized and kept her home very meticulous. She was very sharp had a great memory; she was always called by other family members for her knowledge of family history. She was always up on current events and the news and had a great sense of humor.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Blender of Baton Rouge, LA; Steven of Rapid City, SD; Diane (Robert) Burnett of St. Cloud; David of St. Cloud; grandchildren, John (Hilary) Blender of Madisonville, LA; Lauren (Aaron) Iglehart of Baton Rouge, LA; great grandchildren, Abby Blender, Chloe Blender and Levi Iglehart. She is also survived by her sisters in law, Pat Karls and Lola Karls.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Dick in 2014, son in law, Jim Blender, brothers, Richard & Curtis Karls, and sisters, Joyce Coborn & Kay Kornov.