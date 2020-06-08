Eunice L. Denne Weber, 98, Sartell (formerly St. Augusta)

December 7, 1921 - June 5, 2020

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon Friday June 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Eunice Denne Weber who died Friday at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. The Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Public Visitation will be from 10am-11:45am Friday at the parish center in St. Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Eunice was born December 7, 1921 in St. Cloud to John & Ida (Fietsam) Landwehr. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School. She married Sylvester Denne on September 14, 1946 in Rockville. Sylvester died in 1988. She married Robert Weber on October 7, 1992 in St. Augusta. She worked at Thole Dental Lab early after her marriage and then stayed home raising her five children. She is a member of St. Mary’s Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta and was active in the Christian Women and Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed spending time reading, gardening, cooking, baking, canning, traveling and caring for her family.

Survivors include her children, Colleen (Dennis) Pundsack of Waite Park; Mark (Vickie) Denne, Tom Denne, Karen (Tom) Sturm all of St. Augusta; brother, Roger Landwehr of Des Moines, IA; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, son Patrick, daughter in law, Mary Pat Denne, siblings, Francis Landwehr, Rev. Maurice Landwehr and infant sister, Ione Landwehr.