March 2, 1939 - April 12, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10AM Monday, April 17, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St Cloud for Eugenio (Gene) Pius Reichensperger, 84 of Foley and formerly of St Cloud who died Wednesday at The Gardens at Foley in Foley. The Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate, and a private burial will be held at Assumption Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 PM Sunday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home. The Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Father Pierz Assembly will stand honor guard.

Gene was born March 2, 1939 in St Cloud MN to Roman & Theresa (Meinz) Reichensperger. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1957 and married Catherine M Kruchten on Oct 2, 1971 at St Mary’s Cathedral in St Cloud. Prior to his marriage to Cathy, he served in the United State Army from 1961-1968 serving in both Korea and Germany as the Chaplains Administrator; formulating the curriculum and teaching at the Chaplain school in New York during that time. He took pride in helping the soldiers and their families with religious and family matters during their lifetime continuum. Gene always focused on sharing the Catholic faith with all.

Gene loved to volunteer for the betterment of the community. This included his many years of dedicated service to the Knights of Columbus where he was able to use his love of organization to start the Marathon for Non-Public Education within the Central MN area; assisted with the Veterans Administration Community Knights of Columbus Project; and organized the annual community Memorial Day Mass at Assumption Cemetery for over 35 years.

Gene served the Church community as well. He chaired the Ordination Luncheon Receptions for the Priests and Deacons for over 30 years. He served as the Vocations Director for Councils 5548 and 961 for over 15 years, “Keynotes” newsletter editor for over 13 years, “Patriot” Newsletter Editor for over 17 years, Grand Knight for both councils 5548 & 961, Faithful Navigator for 4th Degree, Faithful Comptroller for over 20 years combined service. And many other roles within the Knights of Columbus organization. Gene was recognized for his many years of service with the Knights of Columbus by being awarded with the State Knight of the Year as well as the State Family of the Year.

Aside from his volunteer work, Gene was instrumental in creating and executing both the Progressive Club and Golden Circle groups where he used his love of people, love of playing the piano, travel, and overall good sense of humor to grow each group. Many close friendships were developed during these times that lasted well after the groups disbanding. Gene worked as a Personal Banker and Senior Club Leader at both St Cloud National Bank and Zapp Bank. After banking Gene transitioned into pre need funeral arrangements at Williams Dingmann where he excelled at connecting with clients to let them know their loved ones were in good hands and cared for with the utmost respect.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine of 51 years, Daughter Julie (Darrin) Nystrom of St Cloud, Son Karl Reichensperger of St Paul and grandchildren Elizabeth and Alex Nystrom of St Cloud. Sister in Law Connie (Charles) Reichensperger of St Cloud, and Karen (John) Reichensperger of Ely.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, sister Julienne (Earl) Schreifels, brothers, Charles, John, and Frederick Reichensperger.

Special thank you to the staff at The Gardens at Foley and the St. Cloud VA for the love and special attention they paid him during his stay with them. There are too many names to list but you are all in our hearts.