Eugene “Gene” J. Borgert, 89, Hutchinson

July 6, 1931 - March 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Eugene “Gene” J. Borgert and Marilyn “Lynn” P. Borgert. Marilyn passed away on May 22, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital and Eugene passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and Gene will join his beloved wife at St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell and also one hour prior to services on Friday morning at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Eugene Joseph Borgert was born on July 6, 1931 in St. Cloud to Lawrence and Louise (Battis) Borgert. He served his country in the United States Navy from January of 1951 - October of 1954 on the USS Newport News. Gene worked in general labor for Borgert Concrete and he also worked at Ferche Millwork for a number of years. After his retirement, he worked at Auto Value. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and the Past District Governor for Lions International, where he enjoyed traveling to many Lions events and participating in Leader Dog and the Eye Bank. Gene liked fishing, vacationing at the lake, going for a swim in his pool and woodworking in his shop. He made many beautiful wooden bowls and he like helping his wife, Lynn, in her ceramics shop.

Marilyn “Lynn” P. Borgert was born on August 12, 1934 in St. Cloud to Alvin and Florence (Bastien) Woods. Lynn was very artistic, owning and operating Ceramic Pines ceramic shop with her husband for 20 years. She retired as a receptionist at the North Information Desk at the St. Cloud Hospital after 25 years. Lynn was very active in the St. Francis Xavier Church and was a member of the Christian Mothers. She was also very active in the Riverside Lions Club in Sauk Rapids for many years. Lynn enjoyed sewing, painting, decorating for Christmas, traveling, gardening, cooking, and baking.

The couple was united in marriage on September 17, 1955 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in St. Cloud. They lived all of their lives in St. Cloud and Sartell. Gene and Lynn were very proud of their family. They loved getting together with them at holidays, family reunions, and at the cabin on Pelican Lake.

Survivors include their children, Scott (Susan Whalen) of Memphis, TN, Denise (Daniel) Stang of Sartell, Pamela (Jim) McMahon of St. Cloud, and Timothy of Sartell; siblings of Lynn, Marjorie Bystedt, Judy (Donald) Bryam, Suzanne (David) Fritz, Michael (Jean) Woods, Sharon (Robert) Bemboom, Patrick Woods, Nancy (Edward) Johnson, Laurie (Maury) Bloom, and Malia (Grant) Golberg; brother in law, Michael O’Connor; sister in law, Judy Woods;; grandchildren, Kristopher, Joshua, Jason, Mathew, Amber, Sarah, Dina, James, Sean, Kelsey, Willow, Summer, Cody, and Autumn; and 21 great grandchildren. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anita O’Connor; and brother, John Woods. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lynn on May 22, 2020; brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Donna Mae Raab, Richard, Kathleen Thommes, Mary Louise Clark, Loren and Renee Stang.