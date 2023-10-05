Eugene “Gene” F. Lange, 88, Waite Park

June 28, 1935 - October 3, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Monday, October 9, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN for Eugene Frank Lange, age 88 of Waite Park, MN. Gene died on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. The Reverend Brady Keller will be the celebrant and Reverend Vince Lieser will assist. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 8, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 P.M.

Gene was born on June 28, 1935 in St. Francis, MN, the son of Joseph and Rose (Herbes) Lange. He attended high school in Upsala, MN. He entered the U.S. Army on November 16, 1954. He proudly served in the Engineering Regiment and graduated from heavy equipment school. While in the Army he served overseas in Germany. He was honorably discharged on November 14, 1957. Upon his discharge he worked for Honeywell in Minneapolis, and later for Minnerath Construction in Cold Spring, MN, before starting Gene Lange Excavating in Waite Park, MN. He was road overseer for St. Joseph Townships from 1976 to the time of his death.

He was united in marriage to Phyllis Skwira on November 25, 1959 in Holdingford, MN. Four Children were born to this union. They, moved to Waite Park in 1968 and later St. Joseph, MN where they raised their family.

He was an avid golfer, bowler, loved fishing, hunting, playing cards, watching sports, was a great gardener, loved to feed the birds and took up wine making in his later years. Spending time with the family was very important to him. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was always willing to lend a hand to his family and friends when the need was there.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, a Life Member of Silver Star Post 428 of the American Legion in Waite Park, St. Cloud Eastside V.F.W. Post 4847, Eagles Aerie #622 of St. Cloud, Moose Lodge #1400 of Waite Park and Dark House Spearing Association.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; one son-in-law Michael Zabinski; and two brothers, Joseph and David.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis; his children, Randy (Debra), Judy Zabinski, Jean (Craig) DeZiel, and Rodney (Kara); 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Adolph Lange, Darlene Kostreba, Daniel (Rita) Lange, Paulette (Harold) Meier, and Steve (Brenda) Lange; also many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the Centra Care Hospice team, and staff at the V.A. Hospital for the loving care given to Gene.