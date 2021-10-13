Eugene G. Will, 86, Zimmerman

October 18, 1934 - October 10, 2021

Eugene G. Will, 86 of Zimmerman, MN, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Fairview Northland Medical Center, Princeton.

Eugene was born as the only child of George and Eva (Schwartz) Will on October 18, 1934, in New Ulm. He was raised and educated in Minneapolis. As a young man, Eugene was commissioned as an Officer in the United States Navy in 1955, ultimately retiring from the Naval Reserve in the early 1980s.

After completing his active service with the Navy in the mid-1960s, he served as a pilot for Trans World Airlines in Kansas City, MO, until his return to Minnesota in the late 1970s. Eugene worked various jobs in Minnesota until eventually settling in Zimmerman.

Eugene was a long-time member of the Minnesota Dahlia Society and earned his rating as a Master Gardener. He was also active as a philatelist (stamp collector) and was a member of the German Philatelic Society and the U.S. Precancel Stamp Society.

Eugene is survived by his two sons, Kevin (Denise) Will of Grand Blanc, MI and Kent Will of Oshkosh, WI; and two grandsons, Bradley and Jonathan Will.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at a later date.