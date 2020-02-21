Eugene David, 74, Foley

March 12, 1945 - February 19, 2020

Eugene David, age 74 of Foley passed away February 19, 2020 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center surrounded by his family. Memorial Services will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Henry's Catering and Event Center, Foley. Pastor Mark Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, with a prayer service at 7 PM, Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home and from 9 to 10:00 AM Tuesday at Henry's. Military Honors will be provided by the Princeton VFW and the Foley American Legion. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Eugene Donald David was born March 12,1945 in St. Cloud, MInnesota to Donald and Myrtle (Winkelman) David. He served honorably in the US Navy, which included two tours in Vietnam. He married Diane Peschl on April 18, 1970 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Eugene farmed in Benton County and worked for the United States Postal Service for many years. He enjoyed coaching and playing softball, tractors and woodworking. Eugene was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Princeton VFW.

He is survived by his wife, Diane of Foley and children: Jodi (Bob) Corrigan, Foley; Jill (Brian) Jensen, Foley; Jeff (Tanya), Foley; Jessie (Cassandra), Foley; Jon (Thea), Foley; JoAnna (Roy) Dahler, Foley; Jenna (Jeff) Kaeter, Rice and brothers and sisters: Audrey (Ron) Juenemann, Clear Lake; Arlene Frank, Foley; Duane (Becky), St. Paul and Bruce (Karen) of Rice as well as 15 grandchildren: Kenzie, Reece, Tate, Tawny, Rainy, Clay, Chase, Parker, Ava, Mason, Natalie, Hank, Owen, Dylan and Logan. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Roseann David and brother-in-law, Joseph Frank.