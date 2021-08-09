Eugene A. Tople, 81, St. Cloud

February 3, 1940 - August 7, 2021

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Eugene A. Tople, age 81 of St. Cloud, MN, who passed away at his home surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Kevin Anundson will officiate and burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dent, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Eugene Arvid Tople was born on February 3, 1940, in Dent, to Erwin and Irene (VanLerberghe) Tople. He married Angela Anundson on April 15, 1961, in Pipestone. The couple has lived together in St. Cloud since 1965. Eugene worked for Franklin Manufacturing and retired at the age of 62. After his retirement, he drove truck for Rick Voss. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for many years. Eugene enjoyed hunting, spear fishing, old cars, and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was strong willed and at times, opinionated. He had a great memory and was an extremely hard worker. Eugene loved to visit with others and keep good company, and was a wonderful listener. Above all else, he was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Angie of St. Cloud; children, Kari (Jim) Laudenbach of Rice, Steve (Mollie) of Becker, Jodie (Jim Swanson) Tople of Superior, WI, Jill (Hershel Moody) Marsh of Paso Robles, CA and Ross (Jessica) of Palmer; grandchildren, Scott, Andrew, Mikale, Emily, Alex, Riley, Laeden, Spencer, Chris, Emma, Lauren, and Trent; great grandchildren, Avery, Joelle, Mason, Owen, Aliya, Roman, and Marshall; twin sister, Eunice Hall of Big Lake; and his favorite dog, Tica. He was preceded in death by his parents; son in law, Geoff Marsh; and brother, Dean.