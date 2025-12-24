December 8, 1931 - December 23, 2025

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 29, 2025 at Good Shepherd Community Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Ethel A. Forbes, age 94, who passed away peacefully Tuesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Greg Tomhave will officiate and burial will be at Benton County Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Ethel was born December 8, 1931 in Lund Township, Grant County to Harry and Ella (Rehnberg) Nelson. Ethel married Raymond Forbes on August 26, 1955. She graduated from St. Cloud Teacher’s College in 1951 and earned her teaching certificate. She taught elementary school at Hoffman Elementary and Farmington Elementary Schools. Ethel enjoyed working in her garden and watching wildlife. She had a strong faith, was kind, caring, and had a great sense of humor. Ethel was an avid reader and enjoyed shooting pool. She had many friends. Ethel loved children and enjoyed teaching and caring for them. She always put others first and loved spending time with her family.

Ethel is survived by her children, Jennifer Jones of St. Cloud, Jane (Brad) Bremer of Savage, Heather (Steve) Werlein of Savage, Cynthia Philavong of Lewisville, TX, Pamela Hessler of Clearwater, FL, Geoffrey (Andrea) Forbes of Rogers, and Catherine (Mark) Mazacek of Sauk Rapids; 25 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Harlan (Karen) of Ashby, Richard (Carol) of Osakis, and Gary (Jan) of Ashby; and sister-in-law, Bev Nelson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond in 1993; infant son, Erik; brother, Julian; and son-in-law, Bounprasong Philavong.