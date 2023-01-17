Ethel C. Hervin, 88, Cold Spring

November 27, 1934 - January 15, 2023

attachment-Ethel Hervin loading...

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Ethel Clara Hervin, a deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully at St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by the love of family. She was 88.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. A visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Ethel was born in Blakeley, MN to Sylvester and Clara (Barlage) Bigaouette on November 27, 1934. She was the second youngest of 10 children. She married Andrew Hervin on August 28, 1954 and shared 68 happy years together.

Ethel was a loving, supportive wife and mother. She was a homemaker and prided in a well kept home with lots of laughter and love. Her family was her priority. She enjoyed trying out new recipes, gardening, canning and went to St. Cloud Beauty College and got her cosmetology license. She practiced on her daughters and many family members honing her skills. She was active in the Cold Spring Lioness Club, VFW Auxillary, bowling, golfing, card club and active in her church. She was a strong, loving, and compassionate Christian woman.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew (2022); brothers, Francis (Mary Katheryn), Ray (Fran), Tom (Georgia Mae), Jerry (Donna), Richard (Ardene); sisters, Marie (Irving) Brazil, Josephine (Edmund) Deutsch, in-laws, Bud Castor, El Roy Buesgens; Andrew’s siblings and in-laws; grandson, Nicholas Hervin.

She leaves behind her daughters, Sherrie (Ralph) Wimmer, Sheila (Mark) Zielke, Lou Ann (Dennis) Brink, Lori (Lee) Roberts; son, David (Janet) Hervin; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Myrtle Buesgens, Irene Castor; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.