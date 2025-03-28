Esther L. Neussendorfer, 90, Sauk Rapids

January 6, 1935 - March 26, 2025

Funeral Services will be 6:30 PM Sunday, March 30, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Esther L. Neussendorfer, age 90, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Sunday, March 30, 2025 at the funeral home.

Esther was born January 6, 1935 in St. Cloud to Arthur and Helena (Neuman) Butenhoff. She married Ross Getchell and they had four children. On July 6, 1965 Esther married Cyril Neussendorfer and together had two children. Esther worked at Ivans in the Park and for St. John’s University in the food service department. She enjoyed spending time quilting, embroidering, ceramics, trips to the casino and time outside in the garden. Esther always helped others when they needed it.

Esther is survived by sons, Daniel “Dan” (Monique) of Sauk Rapids and Anthony of Juno, AK; daughters, Donna (Roger Tossen) Reichert of St. Cloud and Audrey (Joe) Bellmont of Clearwater; grandchildren, Tiffany and Danielle Bellmont, Danette Scepurek, Nicole Rumery, Madeline and Hayden Neussendorfer; great grandchildren, Maverick and Nadiana Scepurek, Ollie and Logan Rumery; sisters, Helena Butenhoff and Edna Berge.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cyril in 2022; sons, Mark and Michael Getchell; brothers, Donald, Ronald, Arthur and Edwin; sisters, Betty Ann, Mary Ann, Elizabeth “Betty” Butenhoff; daughter in law, Jessica; and step mother, Agnes Kammas.