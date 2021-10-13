Esther K. Then, 91, St. Cloud

April 22, 1930 - October 10, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Esther K. Then, 91, of St. Cloud. Esther passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the St. Francis Xavier gathering space.

Esther was born on April 22, 1930 in Opole to Stanley and Anna Grebinowski. She married Jerome A. Then on June 8, 1953 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Opole. Esther and Jerome were married for 63 years and farmed in LeSauk Township. She was a loving wife and mother, a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and the St. Cloud VFW Granite Post 428 Ladies Auxiliary. Esther will be remembered for her smile, thoughtfulness, generosity and love for family and friends.

Esther is survived by her children, Kathryn of Sartell and David (Constance) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Jason and Justin (Sara); great-grandchildren, Logan, Westyn, Brady, Addilyn, Deagan, Crosby and Koralynn; sisters-in-law, Joan Grebinowski of Woodbury and Phyllis Then of St. Cloud; and brother-in-law, Donald Then of Sartell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome on May 20, 2016; sisters and brothers, Sophie, Terese (Vincent), Alphonse (Julia), Sally (George), Leo (Rita), Edward and Clarence (Joan); sisters-in-law, Julia and Rita, Agnes (Donald) Then, Delores Then; and brothers-in-law, Vincent Jarnot, George Stanoch, Eugene (Phyllis) Then.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Francis Xavier Elementary School in Sartell.