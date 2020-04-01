Estella T. Rosha, 98, St. Augusta

November 27, 1921 - March 27, 2020

Estella T. Rosha age 98 of St. Augusta died peacefully Friday March 27, 2020 at her home in St. Augusta. She was born November 27, 1921 in St. Nicholas to Jacob & Mary (Lutgen) Boos. She married Wilfred “Fritz” A. Rosha on June 25, 1940 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. She and Fritz farmed on the family Century farm in St. Augusta her entire married life. She is a member of St. Mary’s Help of Christian’s Church in St. Augusta where she was active in the Christian Women’s group.

Stella was a woman of great faith, who loved her family (especially the grandkids and great grandkids who kept her eternally young). Gardening was a great passion (she loved to watch plants grow), as was embroidery, quilting, watching birds in the yard, reading, and taking long car rides through the countryside. Stella was also a wonderful cook, who never needed to follow a recipe to make something delicious, bread was her specialty.

Survivors include her children, Joan (Richard) Jendro of St. Augusta; Jim (Marcia) of Clearwater; Delrose (Roy) Hinkemeyer of Clearwater; Dan (Barb) of St. Augusta; Laurie (Gary) Schulzetenberg of Plymouth; Kay (Kevin) Jarnot of Rice; son in law, Shorty Lauer of South Haven; brothers and sister, Gene (Elaine) Boos of Andover; Alice Gombus of Foley; Robert “Bob” (Janet Pappenfus) Boos of Waite Park; sister in law, Julie Landowski, 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Fritz in 2013, daughter, Sharon and granddaughter, Amber, siblings, Sylvester, Urban, Donnie, Jean Cater, Doreen Festerman, and Alquin.

Private family Entombment will be at St. Mary’s Help of Christian Cemetery in St. Augusta. A memorial Mass will be at a future date to be announced at St. Mary’s Help of Christian’s Church after restrictions have been removed. Arrangements are being entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to St. Croix Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care and to Fr. Mathew Crane for his caring visits.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Sisters in Sauk Rapids.