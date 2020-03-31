Essentia Places 500 On Unpaid Leave As Revenue Declines

UNDATED (AP) -- Essentia Health has placed 500 employees on unpaid leave as it deals with the financial impact of canceled surgeries and appointments because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move affects about 3% of the health care provider's workforce and involves non-medical staff. The Duluth, Minnesota-based health care provider says it's projecting a 20% to 40% decrease in revenue due to fewer patients because of COVID-19.

In a news release, Essentia said staffing levels will be evaluated continually. Some states have mandated an end to elective surgeries and nonessential appointments in order to deal with COVID-19 cases.