February 25, 1953 - October 20, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 24, 2025 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Ernest “Ernie” A. Heinen, age 72, who passed away Monday at his home. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Assumption Catholic Church and after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Ernie was born February 25, 1953 in Sauk Centre to Innocent and Florence (Mareck) Heinen. He lived in Eden Valley most of his life. He married Kay Kerzman at Assumption Catholic Church on July 8, 1972. Ernie was a farmer and also worked at Cold Spring Granite Sheds for 25 years. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, was a man of faith and enjoyed being an usher. Ernie was a member of the Eden Valley Sportsman’s Club and was a huge supporter of EVW Football and Wrestling teams. He loved being a farmer, and his favorite time of the year was driving his John Deere at harvest. Ernie had a good sense of humor, very supportive of his kids and grandkids, he especially liked going to their activities.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay of Richmond; children, Jamie Heinen of St. Cloud, Michelle (Jeff) Bertram of Plymouth, Kristie (Chris) Tschumperlin of Montgomery, TX, Lori (Shaun) Haag of Montgomery, TX, Mary (Nate) Rogers of Foreston and Michael (Kristy) Heinen of Cold Spring; siblings, Rosie Bjerke of Annandale, Jackie Heinen of Burnsville, Earl (Donna) Heinen of Paynesville, Laura (Ken) Schlangen of Watkins, Geri Peterson of Mora, Evy (Joan) Heinen of South Haven, Eldred (Jodi) Heinen of St. Michael, Ervin Heinen of Watkins, Bonnie Wendroth of Mora, Ed (Susie) Heinen of Columbia Heights, and Bernie Heinen of Watkins; grandchildren, Zachary, Olivia, Alex, Victoria, Rachel, Megan, Lexie, Bryce, Jack, Maggie, Hazelynn, Brookelynn; great grandchildren, Desmond and Jax (on the way).

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Charles; brother in law, Rick Peterson and sister in law, Lisa Heinen.