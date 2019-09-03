Ernest O. Mathison, 92, Princeton

September 21, 1926 - August 29, 2019

Ernest O. Mathison passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on August 29, 2019, in Princeton, MN. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton. Pastor Shari Routh will be officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 1:00 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be in West Branch Lutheran Cemetery in Long Siding following services.

Ernest Odin Mathison was born on September 21, 1926, to Magnus and Lena (Stromland) Mathison in Greenbush Township, MN. After graduating high school, Ernie helped his father on the family farm and continued on to do an array of different jobs throughout his life including truck driving for Sawyer Cleator and driving fork lift for Twin Cities Arsenal. He was proud of his service to our country as he served in the United States Army. Ernie married Betty Ann Ward on April 16, 1948, in Milaca, MN, and together they raised seven children. Ernie was a hard worker and was known for being the neighborhood handyman. He was very skilled in welding and building with wood and would help anyone. He also enjoyed farming, animals, horses, and watching Westerns. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Betty of Princeton; children, Donald (Billie Jean) Mathison of Aitkin, Lois (Rick) Hansen of Appleton, Lee (Barb) Mathison of Milaca, Jean (Leo) Davids of Big Lake, Joan (Mark) Spiczka of Foley, Diane (Kelly) Staples of Ham Lake, and Duane (Laura) Mathison of Princeton; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Matthew Mathison and Adam Staples; three sisters; and many other relatives and friends.