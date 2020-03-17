Ernest “Ernie” L. Popp, 84, Rice

September 25, 1935 - March 13, 2020

Due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and by the guidelines put in place by the Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud, the family of Ernest Popp will be holding services at a later date. The safety of others and the community is of great importance. Thank you for your continued support and prayers.

Ernest Lawrence Popp was born September 25, 1935 in Little Falls to Leo & Rose (Gottwalt) Popp. He served in the Army National Guard for two years. Ernie met the love of his life, Dolores Marstein at the Falls Ballroom and they married on July 6, 1959 at St. Edward’s Church in Elmdale. From this union they were blessed with nine children. The couple enjoyed dancing and would frequent the ballrooms in their early years together. He served in active duty at Ft. Lewis during the Berlin Crisis. When he returned from duty he worked at Polar Tank and Trailer. They lived in Rice and took over the family farm in 1961 as third generation owners. Ernie retired from farming in 2002 but he never really retired. He was always behind the wheel of something, and never sat still. He drove bus for Royalton School District for 14 years and also drove for CarCo and Klaphapke Fertilizer. He spent many long hours helping his sons on the farm doing field work. Ernie was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, serving on the Parish Council and the Cemetery Board. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Bishop Busch Council #9138 and Rice American Legion Post #473. Ernie enjoyed gardening, bird and squirrel watching, feeding the deer and driving tractor. He loved driving his Gator and making daily trips to the farm. Ernie will be remembered as a caring man and a great conversationalist. He was a man of strong faith, had a great sense of humor and a friend to all he met.

Survivors include his children, Julie (John) Fromelt of St. Cloud, Howard and his friend, Casey Hoheisel of Rice, Lucinda (Lee) Kloek of Sauk Rapids, Russell (Karla) of Rice, Terence (Julie) of Rice, Teresa (Robert) Pankratz of St. Cloud, Nancy (Michael) Hartung of Holdingford, Ramona (James) Roering of Bowlus and Carmen (Randall) Honken of Sartell; 30 grandchildren; and sisters and brother, Joann (Adolf) Zistl of Woodbury, Harold (Valeria) of Daytona Beach, FL and Johnelle (Doug) Novak of Foley. Ernie was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Dolores on September 25, 2019; parents; brothers, Roman, Marvin, Wilfred, Arthur “Big Art”, Sr., Elmer, Robert and Leo, Jr.; and sisters, Leona Kasella, Sr. Lerose “Florence” Popp OSF, Marion Kasella, Rita Kloss, Correen Garner and Roselyn Huver.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice and St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care that they provided.