Ernest “Ernie” E. Ahlers, 91, Sartell

December 5, 1931 - February 20, 2023

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell for Ernest “Ernie” E. Ahlers, age 91, of Sartell who passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center with his loving wife Ginger, at his side. Pastor Brady Finnern and Pastor Jeff Manthe will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Ernest Earl Ahlers was born on December 5, 1931, in Minneapolis to Ernest and Mamie (Hallgren) Ahlers. He served his country during the Korean War in the Army from 1950 – 1954, being stationed in both Korea and Japan. Ernie attended Drew’s Business college. On May 13, 1961, he married Virginia Dirschel at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He served as Secretary, S.S. teacher, youth counselor, and Chairman of the congregation of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Ernie was employed as Chief Mechanical Clerk for St. Cloud State University for 31 years, retiring in 1995. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell where he served as Chairman of the congregation. Ernie was a lifetime member of the East Side VFW Post 4847 and a lifetime member of the DAV St. Cloud Chapter 9. Ernie enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and going out to restaurants. He was a devout Christian with unwavering faith. Ernie had a quiet and gentle presence and will be remembered for having a humble, servant’s heart who was sure to make others feel welcome.

Ernie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ginger of Sartell; nieces, Debra (Wally) Dowd of Chanhassen, and Julie (Tom) Wolters of Red Wing; and brother-in-law, Gary (Shirley) Dirschel of Waite Park; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Krause and Irene Ottman; nieces, Judith Patton, and Darlene Schmitz, and nephew, Ralph Bratts.

Ernie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the St. Cloud Hospital 5th floor, and the St. Cloud VA dementia unit for the kind and compassionate care that was given to him.