Erna “Vicki” D. Abraham, 77, Waite Park

March 2, 1943 - February 2, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11 am on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Erna D. Abraham, 77, of Waite Park. Erna passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Rev. Dave Strohschein will officiate and burial will be at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM, Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Erna was born on March 2, 1943 to Eilert and Alma (Torgrimson) Vikesland in Fergus Falls. She married Jack Abraham on October 24, 1964 at Rock Prairie Church in Fergus Falls. Erna was a strong-willed person who never gave up. After many years of fighting cancer, she overcame many battles. She often enjoyed baking with her grandchildren and cooking dinner for her family. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, road trips, embroidery and working at a local hotel where she enjoyed meeting new faces and making them feel at home. Erna thought it was important to take care of others and was always there for someone in need. One highlight of her life was the honor of being a foster parent for 17 years. Making a difference in the life of these vulnerable children brought her great joy. She was a persistent and determined person who will be dearly missed by all.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Abraham of Waite Park; children, Terry (Sheila) Abraham of Sauk Rapids, Shawn (Jodi) Abraham of St. Cloud, Jason Abraham of St. Joseph, and Michael (Heidi) Abraham of Paynesville; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and sister, Lenore Stephens.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Shirley; brothers, Dorvin, Gordon, Roger; and twin grandsons, Connor and Tyler.