Erma Bruner, 90, Foley

April 13, 1928 - August 2, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 6, 2018 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman for Erma Bruner, 90 of Foley who passed away on Thursday at Heritage Place in Foley. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church in Gilman on Monday morning.

Erma was born on April 13, 1928 in Alberta Township to Stanley and Philomena “Minnie” (Lesnau) Moulzolf. She was married to Oliver Goltz from 1946 until 1974. Erma was married to Bob Bruner from 1977 until 2011. She lived in the Benton County area for most of her life. Erma enjoyed needle work, puzzles, bingo and praying for her family. She was a humble and caring woman who always put her family first. Erma’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy and she had a special, unique relationship with each one of them. Her quiet, unpretentious and kind spirit will remain forever with those who loved her.

Survivors include her children, John (Yvette) Goltz of Panama, Claudette (Jerry) Kaeter of Sauk Rapids, Deb (Dave) Brenny of Foley, Janie (Terry) Miller of Foreston, Dorie Kampa of Prior Lake, Colleen (Dan) Morales of Anoka and Jim (Marlys) Goltz of Coon Rapids; 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Oliver; brothers and sisters, Corrine Kornovich, Delores Lachinski, Ervin Moulzolf, Melvin Moulzolf, Claire Ellenwood, Eugene Moulzolf, Millie Ferguson and Norvil “Jackie” Moulzolf.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Heritage Place, Foley for the unwavering, compassionate care that was given to Erma.