Eric T Miller, 47, Long Prairie

May 11, 1977 - April 1, 2025

A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 10th, 2025 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Eric T. Miller, 47, of Long Prairie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Long Prairie. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel of Long Prairie has been entrusted with arrangements.

Eric was born May 11th, 1977 to Loren and Helen Miller in Browerville. He graduated from Long Prairie/Grey Eagle High School where he was active in music, playing saxophone. He went on to complete his Bachelor’s Degree with a major in History and a minor in Music at Minnesota State University Moorhead. He also earned an Associates of Applied Science in Record Technology from Music Tech in Minneapolis. He later attended Alexandria Technical and Community College to complete a Medical Coding program and at another time, a truck driving school. For several years he worked from home doing medical coding on-line. He also drove semi-trucks. His last job was with Tire Lube Express in the Alexandria Walmart.

Eric married Stephanie Volker on October 8, 2005 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Morris. They made rural Long Prairie their home. He was a self-taught bass guitarist. He ran sound for Dixie North and many other bands. Third in Line was a band started by him, his brother and two others. He played bass guitar, ran sound and sang back-up. He enjoyed reading history books and he was especially fond of biographies of people like Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln. Favorite TV programs were the History Channel, True Crime and the Travel Channel. He would also catch up on the latest Ghost Stories. Eric was also somewhat of a gamer, occupying himself with PS5 or computer games. He enjoyed watching the fish in his huge fish tank. His loyal beagle named Jackson, poodle named Maddison and cat named, Ike were often at his side.

Eric is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie of Long Prairie; father Loren (Celeste) Miller of Long Prairie; mother Helen Miller of Alexandria; brother, Keith Miller of Edgerton; sister, Jill (Dennis) Tomford of Alexandria; step-sister, Ann Marie (Tim) Myre of Osakis; step-brother, Paul (Bridget) Oldenburg of Houston, TX; mother-in-law Brenda Volker of Morris; sisters-in-law, Jennifer (Mark) Mellgren of Long Prairie and Stacey (Mike) Pederson of Glenwood; brother-in-law Doug (Tina) Blumer of Parkers Prairie and 17 nieces and nephews and one great-nephew.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gladys and Melvin Miller and father-in-law Geoffrey Volker.