Eric F. Netter, 71, St. Augusta

April 6, 1949 - December 22, 2020

Eric F. Netter, passed away unexpectedly at St. Joseph's Hospital, Brainerd, MN. His death was not due to Covid-19.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud. Friends are invited to join via livestream at the link in Eric's obituary at www.bensonfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Benson Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Eric Felix Netter was born on April 6, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Felix P. and Donna Mae (Kirmeier) Netter. He was the oldest, (and favorite) of 8 children. He worked for his Dad at his family businesses, Netter Machine, and Engine Village in Waite Park while growing up until his graduation from Technical High School in 1967. Eric joined the Air Force after high school graduation in 1968. After basic training, he was stationed at Keesler AFB in Mississippi and specialized in the electronics field, where he met the love of his life, Connie Suprin.

They married in Rollingsford, NH at St. Mary’s church on June 21st, 1969. After honorable discharges from the Air Force, they settled in the St. Cloud, MN area. In 1974, Eric and Connie established a family business that eventually became Electrical Builders Inc, which continues to be a successful family-owned business that provides specialty electrical and welding services to the United States power generation industry. From day one, Eric established and demonstrated the company motto of “WHATEVER IT TAKES”. He frequently commented about the pride he held in his heart for the amazing employees who embraced his motto to help carry on his legacy in the industry.

Family was everything to Eric.

Eric was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, bonfires, boating and anything that involved time with family and friends. His 15 grandchildren were his pride and joy. Eric impressed upon them the importance of keeping God active in their lives, trying their hardest at everything they did, and making use of the God-given talents each had. He reiterated the importance of working with your hands and not being over-educated and under productive. Eric demonstrated and expected everyone to give 110% - always. Eric was a giver, not a taker.

He was competitive by nature and loved a good challenge. Eric prioritized instilling the importance of healthy competition and always raising the bar. One example of how he taught this lesson, he built a military-style obstacle course at their house for his grandkids of all ages. Eric enjoyed seeing them climb the 25’ tall military rope to grab the dollar bills he would staple to the very top of the crossbeam.

He will be remembered for his tenacity, his love of life, his strong faith, his deep love of America, family values and the importance he placed on establishing and keeping family traditions.

Eric is survived by his wife and “Special Angel” of 51 years, Connie; son, Derick Netter, Sartell; daughters, Ericka (Creek) Kuser, South Haven, Jessica (Matt) Ducharme, Oak Grove, MN and Bridgette (Scott) Ergen, South Haven; fifteen grandchildren, Netter (Amanda) Kuser, Braxton Kuser, Conagher Kuser, Rogan Kuser, Madigan Kuser, Andrew Netter, Samuel Netter, Thomas Netter, Mackenzie Matthees, Lauren Matthees, Jack Matthees, Cameron Ergen, Josie Ergen, Giati Ducharme and Jacques Ducharme.

He was proceeded in death by his Father, Felix Netter and Mother, Donna Netter.

Eric has left a massive positive and permanent impact on many, many lives. His legacy will live on in all the lives he touched and the permanent imprint he made on their hearts.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Eric F. Netter Scholarship Fund. The fund will be utilized for aspiring entrepreneurs and people going into the trades.