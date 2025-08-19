July 12, 1970 - August 14, 2025

Memorial services will be at a later date for Eric Carlson, 55 of Waite Park who died Thursday, August 14, 2025 at his home in Waite Park.

Eric was born July 12, 1970 in Coon Rapids to Wolin & Leona (Harstad) Carlson. He worked in customer service for Showdown Displays in Brooklyn Center. Eric had a quick wit, a little gentle sarcasm, some fake grumpiness with a twinkle in his eye. Eric took pride in his leather work, making small wallets and cardholders and became comfortable with bags, belts, and backpacks. He started a small guitar collection and played on and off most of his adult life. Eric was a particularly fond of his grand nephews and grand nieces.

He is survived by his mother Leona of Sauk Rapids; brothers, Jay Carlson of Sauk Rapids; Dale Carlson of Coon Rapids; Lee Carlson of Las Vegas, NV; nephews, George Carlson and Tim Carlson as well as many great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father.