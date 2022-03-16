End of Standard Time? St. Cloud Sunrises Around 9:00 a.m.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Senate has unanimously approved a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent next year.

The bipartisan bill approved Tuesday would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs to pass the House and win the signature of President Joe Biden to become law.

Senators from both sides of the aisle made their case for how making daylight saving time permanent would have positive impacts on public health and the economy and even cut energy consumption.

Nearly a dozen states across the U.S. have already standardized daylight saving time.

Get our free mobile app

If Daylight Saving Time became the law of the land, that would mean the sunrise in St. Cloud wouldn't be until 8:56 a.m. from December 27th through January 8th. That would be the period with the latest sunrise. During that same period, the sun would set around 5:42 p.m.

By comparison, in the southern United States like in Florida, for example, during that same period, their sunrise would be at 8:22 a.m. and their sunset would be at 6:35 p.m.