ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- You can enjoy some delicious soups while helping a local food shelf. The Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict are hosting "Empty Bowls: A Gathering Of Hope" on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of The House Food and Tap in St. Joseph.

Director of Social Justice Ministries Elizabeth Reum says donations started to pour in as they were planning the event.

Paramount has its whole art studio. They have been terrific. They donated the clay, glaze, and firing. They opened it up to the community and made bowls for us.

Reum says an after-school pottery class at North Junior High, and event professional potters have made bowls for the event.

Reum says every dollar donated during the fundraiser will go to the St. Joseph Food Shelf.

We have zero overhead, so every penny that comes in will go right to the food shelf, from Mary Bruno, who printed the posters, to the soups, the bowls, right down to the spoons that we're using; everything has been donated by the community.

Reum says the St. Joseph Food Shelf is seeing an increased need, and they rely solely on donations.

There are no set prices; attendees are asked to donate what they can. They'll have at least 10 different soups for you to sample.