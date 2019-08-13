Emmer Working For Farmers and Expansion of I94 [PODCAST]

Tom Emmer answers a question at his town hall. Photo by: Chrissy Gaetke, WJON

Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON this week.  Topics we discussed included the effect tariffs are having on Minnesota farmers, how state's should handle issues like the legalization of marijuana, and the pursuit to get funding to expand Interstate 94 between Albertville and St. Cloud.  Listen to the conversation below.

 

Tom Emmer joins me monthly the 2nd Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.  His next scheduled appearance will be Monday September 9th.

