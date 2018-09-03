Elvin E. “Smitty” Schmidt, 88, St. Cloud

February 13, 1930 - August 30, 2018

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Elvin E. “Smitty” Schmidt, age 88 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018 from injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place with military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Elvin was born February 13, 1930 in Hector, Minnesota to Edward and Helen (Kohn) Schmidt. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He married Lorraine Friedman and later divorced. He owned and operated Smitty’s TV Repair and Radio Sales until his retirement. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.

Elvin is survived by his children, Cheryl Harden of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Barbara Schmidt of Richfield and David Schmidt of St. Cloud; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Rueben Schmidt of Bloomington; and sister, Leona Hackbarth of Belle Plaine.

He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Schmidt; sisters, Virginia Minks, Vern Penticoff; and brother, Roland Schmidt.